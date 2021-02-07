OSU wrestling: Beavers split two home duals

The Oregon State wrestling team split its triangular on Sunday afternoon inside Gill Coliseum against Utah Valley and Stanford

The Beavers took an 18-16 win over Utah Valley to start the day and then fell 19-16 to Stanford.

Utah Valley opened the day taking the first two matches but a 16-3 major decision at 141 pounds from 16th-ranked Grant Willits put the Beavers on the board to make it 7-3 Utah Valley. After the Wolverines took the next bout, No. 15 Hunter Willits joined his brother with a major decision, 13-3, at 157. An unsportsmanlike from Utah Valley at 157 cut the lead to 9-8.

In his Beavers debut at 165, Matthew Olguin took a 10-2 major decision to put OSU on top for the first time, 12-9. No. 25 Ryan Reyes’ 4-2 decision at 184 and an 8-2 decision at 197 from No. 31 JJ Dixon put the Beavers up 18-13.

After falling in the opening bout against Stanford, the Beavers got back-to-back major decisions from No. 18 Devan Turner (133; 12-4) and No. 16 Grant Willits (141; 10-2) to take an 8-3 lead. Stanford came to within two after a 7-4 decision at 149.