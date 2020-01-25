OSU wrestling: Beavers split two duals

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Oregon State's wrestling team split duals against Presbyterian No. 21 Campbell at the Pope Convocation Center on Saturday afternoon.
The Beavers began the day by cruising to a 40-6 win over Presbyterian behind four bonus-point victories and winning nine of 10 bouts. The Beavers fell 27-11 to the No. 21 Camels with wins at 125, 141 and 197 pounds.
Brandon Kaylor, Grant Willits and J.J. Dixon each collected individual victories in both duals to highlight the scoring. Kaylor improved to 11-5 by posting a major decision and pin while Willits racked up consecutive decisions to improve to 16-7.
Also getting wins against Presbyterian were Devan Turner, Lane Stigall, Colton Beisley, Jamarcus Grant, Aaron Olmos and Jackson McKinney.
The Beavers (5-3) are back inside Gill Coliseum at 7 p.m. Friday against Wyoming.