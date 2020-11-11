OSU wrestling: Beavers sign nine

Brunson is Bell’s teammate at West Linn, and he comes to Oregon State after posting a 130-9 high school career. He had 66 total pins in three seasons. He was a state champion both as a sophomore (45-4 record) and junior (39-1) and finished fourth at the state finals as a freshman.

Coyle joins the program from Millard South High School. He claimed the Nebraska state title at 113 pounds as a junior and finished the year with a 45-2 mark. He was the state runner up as a sophomore, and tallied a 51-6 record that season. He was also the state runner up as a freshman, finishing the year at 53-5.

Gambrall is a native of Iowa City, Iowa, where he was a state champion as a junior, taking a 36-5 record that year. He was 37-12 as a sophomore, finishing eighth in state, and as a freshman, was 47-19, taking a sixth-place record in the state tournament.

Hastriter is coming to Corvallis from Boise’s Capital High School, where he tallied a 40-3 record and 5A state champ at 220 pounds his junior year. He finished third at state as a sophomore, ending the year with a 32-15 record, and was a state qualifier as a freshman, taking a 30-19 record at 170 pounds.