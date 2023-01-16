OSU wrestling: Beavers rout Arkansas-Little in Pac-12 Conference opener

The 28th-ranked Oregon State wrestling team completed an undefeated weekend following a 35-3 win over Little Rock in the Pac-12 opener on Sunday afternoon in the Arkansas capital.

The Beavers (5-5, 1-0 Pac-12) took nine of the 10 bouts to even their season record through 10 matches. Mateo Olmos (174) and JJ Dixon (heavyweight) led the Beavers with ranked wins over the Trojans.

Brandon Kaylor, ranked 19th in the nation at 125 pounds, set the tempo for Oregon State in the first bout of the contest, taking a 21-12 major decision. Kaylor found himself in a tight one early but used a pair of near-falls to swing the momentum his way on the way to the win.

At 133, No. 18 Jason Shaner continued where Kaylor left off with an 18-12 win by decision. No. 26 Cleveland Belton (141) clocked nearly 90 seconds of riding time and used a pair of two-point near-falls to build a big lead early on the way to locking up a 16-1 tech fall.

After the Beavers dropped the 149-pound match, Isaiah Crosby (157) regained the momentum for the Beavers, grinding out an 8-5 decision.

Matthew Olguin (ranked 21st at 165) started with an early takedown on his way to a 4-0 decision.

Olmos — ranked 29th at 174 — notched the win in the ranked bout between him and No. 25 Triston Wills. After a scoreless first period, Wills earned one for an escape. Olmos — the reigning Pac-12 wrestler of the week — took the bout via a late takedown.

Trey Munoz — ranked 11th at 184 — was another Beaver to take a quick lead and not look back. Munoz quickly got on the board via takedown and built up a 10-2 lead after a pair of near-falls. With 3:58 on the clock, Munoz was credited with the tech fall at 17-2.

Down early by an 8-2 margin, No. 18 Tanner Harvey pulled out heroics in the 197-pound bout. Harvey started to turn the tides with 1:02 left in the second. A takedown halved the margin to four and Harvey secured the fall soon after.

Dixon wrapped up the bout with an upset of No. 32 Josiah Hill. Deadlocked going into the final frame, Dixon picked to start in the "down" position and his escape was all that was needed to get the 5-4 decision.

OSU is off this coming weekend and will host Cal State Bakersfield at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 at Gill Coliseum.

Oregon State 35, Little Rock 3

125: Kaylor MD Reno (LR) 21-12

133: 18 Shaner (OSU) DEC Sarpy (LR) 19-12

141: 26 Belton (OSU) TF Carson (LR) 16-1

149: J. Bianchi (LR) DEC Gurr (OSU) 10-4

157: Crosby (OSU) DEC M. Bianchi (LR) 8-5

165: 21 Olguin (OSU) DEC Brennan (LR) 4-0

174: 29 Olmos (OSU) DEC 25 Wills (LR) 3-2

184: 11 Munoz (OSU) TF Diel (LR) 17-2

197: 18 Harvey (OSU) FALL Lukens (LR) 4:23

HWT: Dixon (OSU) DEC 32 Hill (LR) 5-4