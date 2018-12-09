The Oregon State wrestling team opened its dual-meet season with a 20-17 Pac-12 win inside Gill Coliseum on Sunday night over Cal State Bakersfield.
Redshirt senior Ronnie Bresser (9-1) started the night off at 125 pounds, picking up a 12-3 major decision over Eddie Flores. The No. 3-ranked Bresser started off with two first-period takedowns en route to his 99th career victory at Oregon State.
The Beavers suffered a 4-1 loss at 133 pounds where redshirt senior Kegan Calkins (3-5) fell to No. 20 Sean Nickell.
Redshirt freshman Grant Willits made a big impact in his first varsity dual for the Beavers. Willits built a 4-2 lead after the first period, and used a reversal in the second period to gain position to finish the pin in 3 minutes, 22 seconds.
No. 16 Russell Rohlfing picked up the second win for the visitors at 149 pounds, defeated Zach Evans by major decision.
No. 20 Hunter Willits prevailed at 157 for the Beavers. Willits lead 2-0 after the first period thanks to a takedown. A four-point near fall in the second period all but sealed the win, and four team points for OSU.
Redshirt freshman 165-pounder Aaron Olmos made his varsity dual debut on Sunday picking up a tightly contested match. Olmos was behind 1-0 in the third period before an escape and takedown secured the decision win.
Down 17-7, CSUB picked up back-to-back wins at 174 and 184 pounds. Colt Doyle dropped a major decision at 174 pounds, before Myles Terry lost by decision at 184 pounds.
Bob Coleman (197) secured the win for the Beavers, wrestling at a weight class above where the Hermiston native normally sits. Coleman started the bout off quickly with a first period takedown, and followed that up with takedowns in the second and third period winning by decision 8-3.
At heavyweight, Jamarcus Grant held a late lead over Jarrod Snyder (CSUB), but fell by decision 5-4 in the final bout of the night.
The Beavers host South Dakota State for a nonconference dual at 1 p.m. Dec. 16.