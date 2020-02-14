OSU wrestling: Beavers knock off Cal Baptist

The Oregon State wrestling team picked up victories in eight of 10 bouts on Friday to knock off Cal Baptist 28-6 in Gill Coliseum.

Brandon Kaylor started the dual at 125 pounds and helped set the tone with a 14-3 major decision over Dilan Atjun. At 133, Devan Turner continued the momentum as he earned a 7-2 decision over Christian Nunez.

Grant Willits squared off against Adam Velasquez at 141 and came alive in the third period for an 8-2 victory and Oregon State's third consecutive win of the night.

Lane Stigall came within a point of A.J. Raya in the second period but ultimately dropped an 8-4 decision. Logan Meek bounced back for an 11-6 decision over Zachary Rowe to put the Beavers ahead 13-3.

After Aaron Olmos won by forfeit over Cole Pruitt at 165 to extend the lead to 19-3, Jackson McKinney notched two escapes but struggled to find his rhythm, dropping a 5-2 decision to Jacob Cooper.

The Beavers would take the last three bouts of the night with gritty efforts to close the dual. Colt Doyle fought at 184 and edged Garrett Strang on a narrow 2-0 decision. At 197, J.J. Dixon also scrapped for a 2-0 decision over Arick Lopez with 1:02 of riding time. Jamarcus Grant took Zach Schrader to overtime and came away with a 3-2 decision to end the dual.

