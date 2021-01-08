OSU wrestling: Beavers get the season started under first-year coach Chris Pendleton

Pendleton doesn’t want to use that as an excuse. He said he and Oregon State’s wrestlers are simply grateful for the chance to compete and are building on the experience.

“I think a little of the rust showed up, for sure. I think a lot of the nerves got to them. One thing I saw, I saw people that really wanted to compete, that were invested in it,” Pendleton said. “I can’t tell you how excited we are. We didn’t have maybe the best quote-unquote results out there. But what people didn’t see was the behind the scene changes. What people aren’t seeing is how we responded as a team. Yesterday, today, having phenomenal practices. Taking ownership of our results and our training. I’m excited about the future.”

Pendleton was a two-time national champion while wrestling at Oklahoma State and spent the past six years as an assistant under legendary Arizona State coach Zeke Jones. When Oregon State selected him to take over the program last spring, it was viewed by the college wrestling community as a dynamite hire.

It may have taken longer than the first-year head coach would have hoped to start implementing his philosophy on the program, but now Pendleton and the Beavers are glad to be making up for lost time.

“We’re not a goal-oriented team as far as results. We’re a goal-oriented team as far as the process,” Pendleton said. “They are changing. They are actually buying in and making a conscious effort to do things differently. Being realistic with where we're at and why we're there. I think a lot of times kids — and coaches even — get kind of set in their ways and don't open their minds to new ideas and new thoughts. I can say even with our results in Fargo, these guys are starting to open up and they’re starting to want to try new things. We had a couple of backslides a little bit in our competition. But I feel confident. I’m very, very excited about this next round of competition.”

