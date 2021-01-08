OSU wrestling: Beavers get the season started under first-year coach Chris Pendleton

Taking over as the head coach of a college program is difficult enough in normal circumstances.
Doing so during a global pandemic presents a different set of challenges entirely.
Such is the case for Chris Pendleton, who was hired as Oregon State’s head wrestling coach in April and arrived in Corvallis ready to provide a spark for a historically successful program that has struggled recently.
But he wasn’t even able to meet his athletes until mid-summer, and the Beavers were not able to get into the wrestling room until November.
“That was a unique challenge where you are off the mat for six to eight months. For some of these guys, they haven’t done that since they were five years old,” Pendleton said. “I looked at myself and was saying, ‘When was the last time I was off the mat for even two months?’”
It’s been a long time coming, but the Beavers have finally reached the start of the season; OSU took part in its season-opening meet Jan. 3 in Fargo, North Dakota.
Sunday, they will compete against Oklahoma State, Chattanooga and Little Rock in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Even though the season is off the ground, nothing is certain during the pandemic — look no further than the Beavers' men’s and women’s basketball programs, which are both currently on pause due to COVID-19 test results.
Navigating through a college sports season is a thankless task at the moment. Pendleton’s staff and wrestlers are awake by 6 a.m. each day for coronavirus testing just to ensure they can participate in a 9:30 a.m. practice. Before an athlete can wrestle, they have to pass a polymerase chain reaction test.
For Pendleton and the wrestlers, though, it’s all worth it.
“They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder. I think for me, my coaches and my athletes, not having wrestling made us appreciate it a lot more,” Pendleton said. “Seeing what our administration, our medical team, and the entire athletic department has gone through to provide these athletes with opportunities to compete has really opened our eyes. I can honestly say as difficult as this year has been, my athletes haven’t complained. They know that everybody is moving mountains for them to be able to do what they love.”
Oregon State lost all three of its duals in Fargo, falling 19-15 to host North Dakota State, 20-12 to South Dakota State and 43-0 to Missouri.
The results were lopsided, but the Beavers are also operating under a different set of circumstances than those three opponents. Local health orders are quite different in some areas of the Midwest compared to those in Oregon, and some of the Beavers’ opponents have had a longer ramp-up period to the season.
Pendleton doesn’t want to use that as an excuse. He said he and Oregon State’s wrestlers are simply grateful for the chance to compete and are building on the experience.
“I think a little of the rust showed up, for sure. I think a lot of the nerves got to them. One thing I saw, I saw people that really wanted to compete, that were invested in it,” Pendleton said. “I can’t tell you how excited we are. We didn’t have maybe the best quote-unquote results out there. But what people didn’t see was the behind the scene changes. What people aren’t seeing is how we responded as a team. Yesterday, today, having phenomenal practices. Taking ownership of our results and our training. I’m excited about the future.”
Pendleton was a two-time national champion while wrestling at Oklahoma State and spent the past six years as an assistant under legendary Arizona State coach Zeke Jones. When Oregon State selected him to take over the program last spring, it was viewed by the college wrestling community as a dynamite hire.
It may have taken longer than the first-year head coach would have hoped to start implementing his philosophy on the program, but now Pendleton and the Beavers are glad to be making up for lost time.
“We’re not a goal-oriented team as far as results. We’re a goal-oriented team as far as the process,” Pendleton said. “They are changing. They are actually buying in and making a conscious effort to do things differently. Being realistic with where we're at and why we're there. I think a lot of times kids — and coaches even — get kind of set in their ways and don't open their minds to new ideas and new thoughts. I can say even with our results in Fargo, these guys are starting to open up and they’re starting to want to try new things. We had a couple of backslides a little bit in our competition. But I feel confident. I’m very, very excited about this next round of competition.”
