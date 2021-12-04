OSU wrestling: Beavers finish eighth at Cliff Keen

Oregon State's Gary Traub went 2-0 Saturday and 5-0 at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational to claim the heavyweight title at the two-day wrestling event. Traub paced Oregon State, which finished in eighth place with 79 total points.

It marks the first top-10 finish for the Beavers at the event since the 2012-13 season, when OSU took fourth.

Traub’s win highlighted a big day for the Beavers, who saw Brandon Kaylor take third at 125 pounds, Devan Turner fourth at 133 pounds and Grant Willits fifth at 141 pounds.

Traub won the heavyweight title by default at the 2:51 mark of the first period, giving him the win over Harvard’s Yaraslau Slavikovski. He had defeated Nebraska’s Christian Lance — ranked 13th — via a 3-1 sudden victory to advance to the title bout.

Traub won three of his five matches in Vegas via 3-1 sudden victory. He also defeated No. 28 Josh Heindselman (Oklahoma) Friday before defeating No. 8 Brian Andrews (Wyoming) later in the day.

Traub is now 7-4 this season and has won six consecutive bouts.

Kaylor is 6-2 this season after posting a 2-1 record Saturday and 4-1 mark in Las Vegas. He dropped an 8-6 decision to No. 7 Devin Schroeder (Purdue) to open the day, but bounced back with a 14-5 major decision over Jack Svihel (Wyoming). He ended the trip with his second top-25 win, a 7-2 decision over No. 16 Jack Medley (Michigan), to earn the third-place finish.

Turner also competed in three bouts Saturday and leaves Las Vegas with the fourth-place finish. He lost 4-1 to No. 6 Chris Cannon (Northwestern) before advancing via a 6-5 sudden victory over Joshua Koderhandt (Navy). Turner’s trip ended with a 6-4 sudden victory loss to No. 29 Halden Drury (Utah Valley).

Willits battled in four bouts Saturday, going 3-1 after a 1-1 day on Friday. He opened with back-to-back tech falls over No. 33 Chase Zollman (Wyoming), 19-1, and No. 24 Jake Bergeland (Minnesota), 17-2. He dropped a 4-2 decision to No. 11 Chad Red (Nebraska) before avenging a Friday loss to No. 15 Parker Filius (Purdue). He pinned Filius in 6:28 for his second fall of the tournament.

