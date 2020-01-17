OSU wrestling: Beavers fall to Sun Devils

Colt Doyle defeated Austin Clayton 9-3 at 184 pounds, Lane Stigall downed Joshua Maruca 5-3 at 149, Grant Willits took an 8-2 win against Navonte Demison at 141 and at 133 pounds Devan Turner had a takedown and two-point near fall with under 30 seconds in the final period for his 18th win of the season.