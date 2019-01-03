The Oregon State wrestling team returned to Gill Coliseum on Thursday evening for the fourth annual Joe Wells Classic falling to No. 6 Michigan 33-8.
The Beavers drop to 1-3, 1-0 Pac-12.
The night opened with the 125-pound weight class featuring the Beavers' No. 3-ranked Ronnie Bresser. The Klamath Falls, Ore. native claimed two first period takedowns en route to a 6-4 decision. Bresser improved to 11-1 on the season and 4-0 in dual meets.
At 133 pounds the Wolverines boasted the nation's No. 2 wrestler in Stevan Micic. Micic defeated OSU's Kegan Calkins by technical fall.
Trailing 5-3 in the team score after two bouts Grant Willits took his undefeated dual record up against No. 7 Kanen Storr of Michigan. Willits claimed three points in the first period, but fell by decision 14-7.
Josh Reyes made his dual debut for the Beavers after missing part of the season due to injury. Reyes battled Malik Amine to the end falling by major decision.
Oregon State got a boost before the midway intermission at 157 pounds. No. 21 Hunter Willits surrendered a quick takedown in the first period, but quickly rebounded for 10 near fall points in the first period. Willits won by technical fall, 18-3.
Michigan led Oregon State 12-8 at the midway break.
Following the intermission the Wolverines claimed wins in the next five bouts:
No. 9 Logan Massa won by technical fall over Aaron Olmos, 16-0; No. 3 Myles Amine decisioned Colt Doyle, 9-3; Reece Hughes pinned Myles Terry in 5:42; No. 20 Jackson Striggow won by major decision against Bob Coleman, 14-5 and Mason Parris decisioned No. 1 Amar Dhesi, 11-4.
The Beavers hit the road next week for a pair of nonconference duals. Oregon State first visits Northern Colorado on Jan. 11 before heading north to face Wyoming on Jan. 13.