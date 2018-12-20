FARGO, N.D. — The Oregon State wrestling team wrapped up a busy day as the team saw action at the Reno Tournament of Champions and a dual with No. 20 North Dakota State.
The Beavers (1-2, 1-0 Pac-12) fell to the Bison (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) 31-13.
The Beavers got their first points of the match at 157 pounds thanks to sophomore Hunter Willits. The No. 17-ranked wrestler at his weight class controlled the majority of the match after giving up an early takedown. The Pueblo, Colo. native tried to secure the major decision, but ran out of time winning by decision 10-4.
North Dakota State led Oregon State 18-3 after the first five bouts.
The marquee match of the night came at 125 pounds featuring two Top-10 ranked wrestlers in No. 3 Ronnie Bresser and No. 8 Brent Fleetwood. The pair wrestled a scoreless first period that saw no real danger from either side. Bresser elected for bottom start in the second period escaping quickly for a 1-0 lead. Bresser then got an under hook and ran it over putting Fleetwood on his back for the pin in 3:43. Oregon State trailed 26-9 with two bouts left.
In the final bout of the evening it was another win for the Beavers. Grant Willits blanked Sawyer Degen controlling the entire match for a 13-0 major decision.
Reno Tournament of Champions
Oregon State sent 15 wrestlers to the Reno Tournament of Champions, six attached and nine unattached.
Jackson McKinney, who wrestled unattached, was the only one to reach the championship quarterfinals. McKinney dropped his quarterfinal match, and his subsequent consolation match ending his day.