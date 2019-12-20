OSU wrestling: Beavers fall at Nebraska

The Oregon State Wrestling team fell 32-3 at No. 2 Nebraska on Friday night in the Devaney Center.
The Beavers struggled to find a rhythm against a talented Husker squad as the Oregon State faced six wrestlers ranked inside the top-ten of their respective weight class (Intermat).
Redshirt junior Devan Turner recorded his 13th win of the season and moved to 3-0 in dual meets with a hard-fought win over Nebraska's Ridge Lovett. Oregon State couldn't overcome a fast start by the Huskers and moved to 2-1 in dual meets.