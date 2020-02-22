OSU wrestling: Beavers edge Cal Poly

The Oregon State wrestling team edged conference opponent Cal Poly 24-15 in the final dual of the regular season Saturday afternoon in Gill Coliseum.

Brandon Kaylor (125) and Grant Willits (141) each recorded pins for the Beavers to help seal the victory.

Kaylor won his eighth straight match at 125 pounds by pinning Benny Martinez in one minute, 26 seconds. Kaylor went to work early as he earned a quick takedown and four back points en route to the pins.

At 133 pounds, Devan Turner dominated his bout with nearly three minutes of riding time and came away with a 10-4 decision over Cole Reyes. Turner picked up four takedowns.

Grant Willits led 2-1 heading into the second period and took matters into his own hands with a pin over Jake Ryan (3:56) for the Beavers' second fall of the afternoon.

Jackson McKinney (174), Colt Doyle (184) and Jamarcus Grant (285) all added decisions for the Beavers.

The Beavers will now have a little over two weeks off from competition before heading to Stanford for the Pac-12 Wrestling Championships on March 7. Session I begins at 9:30 a.m. and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

