OSU wrestling: Beavers earn dual meet win over Princeton

The 26th-ranked Oregon State wrestling team defeated Princeton in a neutral-site dual meet Friday night in Austin, Texas.

The Beavers won four of the first five matches and seven of 10 overall to take a 22-9 victory in the team's final tuneup before opening its Pac-12 Conference schedule on Sunday at Arkansas-Little Rock.

Jason Shaner, ranked 18th in the nation at 133 pounds, got the Beavers on the scoreboard with a 14-7 win. He had two early takedowns to build a 4-2 lead. Shaner then took control of the match with an escape and another takedown.

Cleveland Belton — ranked 26th at 141 — jumped to a 4-1 lead after a first period that saw him clock 1 minute, 24 seconds of riding time. A reversal out of a takedown by his opponent swung the momentum his way as he entered the third with an 8-1 lead. An escape and takedown led to a win by major decision and gave the Beavers a lead they would not relinquish.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Despite conceding an early takedown, Riley Gurr won a closely contested match at 149 pounds. After the first period, he tallied six of the bout's final seven points to win the decision.

A late takedown in the first by Isaiah Crosby (157) gave him the momentum in a 13-6 decision.

Princeton halted the Beavers' hot streak when fourth-ranked Quincy Monday defeated No. 21 Matthew Olguin at 165. Olguin, down 3-1 with mere seconds remaining, made a takedown to force sudden victory. Despite the comeback, Monday prevailed in the extra session.

With the advantage trimmed to seven, reigning Pac-12 wrestler of the week, Mateo Olmos, won via decision at 6-2. Olmos used an escape and a takedown for a 5-0 advantage to the third, where he finished things off for the win.

Trey Munoz, ranked 11th in the nation at 184, helped secure the win for Oregon State as he added a 7-3 win by decision over Nate Dugan.

Oregon State's Tanner Harvey, ranked 18th at 197 and 20th-ranked Luke Stout faced off in the bout of the night. Harvey recorded a takedown just before the final whistle to take a 3-1 vitory.

Oregon State will open its Pac-12 schedule at Arkansas-Little Rock on Sunday. The dual will begin at 11 a.m. PT and can be seen on Little Rock's live stream.

Oregon State 22, Princeton 9

125: 2 Glory (PRI) DEC 19 Kaylor (OSU) 7-2

133: 18 Shaner (OSU) DEC Pierson (PRI) 14-7

141: 26 Belton (OSU) MD Coles (PRI) 11-3

149: Gurr (OSU) DEC Camillaci (PRI) 7-3

157: Crosby (OSU) DEC Whalen (PRI) 13-6

165: 4 Monday (PRI) SV-1 21 Olguin (OSU) 5-3

174: 29 Olmos (OSU) DEC Mulhauser (PRI) 6-2

184: 11 Munoz (OSU) DEC Dugan (PRI) 6-3

197: 18 Harvey (OSU) DEC 20 Stout (PRI) 3-1

HWT: T. Stefanik (PRI) DEC Dixon (OSU) 8-3