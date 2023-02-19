Trey Munoz picked up a pin at 184 pounds and Mateo Olmos, Matthew Olguin and Brandon Kaylor were victorious at their respective weight classes, but Oregon State wrestling dropped a 19-15 decision at Cal Poly on Sunday.

Munoz downed Cal Poly's Jarad Priest in 4:35. It was Munoz's second pin of the season and his 22nd overall victory of the season. He is now 22-3 on the year, having won seven straight matches.

Kaylor opened the dual with an 11-4 win over Koda Holeman, and in the process, won his 19th match of the season. He is 8-3 in duals this season.

The Beavers, up 3-0 after Kaylor's win, fell behind 13-3 after four consecutive losses, but battled back with three straight wins by Olguin, Olmos and Munoz.

Olguin was a sudden-victory winner over Legend Lamer, 7-5, at 165. He won his 20th bout of the year, and sixth in a dual.

Olmos won his 10th of the year at 174 via a 13-6 decision over Brawley Lamer. Olmos and Olguin's wins gave the Beavers nine points on the day, and the pin by Munoz gave OSU the 15-13 lead. The Mustangs, however, took back-to-back wins at 197 and heavyweight for the narrow victory.

Oregon State competes in its final regular-season dual at 2 p.m. Sunday versus Stanford at Gill Coliseum.

Results

125: Brandon Kaylor (OSU) DEC Koda Holeman (CP) 11-4

133: Ethan Rotondo (CP) DEC Jason Shaner (OSU) 6-1

141: Lawrence Saenz (CP) MD Damion Elliott (OSU 12-2

149: Dom Demas (CP) DEC Riley Gurr (OSU) 3-2

157: Luka Wick (CP) DEC Isaiah Crosby (OSU) 3-0

165: Matthew Olguin (OSU) SV-1 Legend Lamer (CP) 7-5

174: Mateo Olmos (OSU) DEC Brawley Lamer (CP) 13-6

184: Trey Munoz (OSU) FALL Jarad Priest (CP) 4:35

197: Bernie Truax (CP) DEC Tanner Harvey (OSU) 7-5

HWT: Trevor Tinker (CP) DEC J.J. Dixon (OSU) 8-2