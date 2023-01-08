OSU wrestling: Beavers drop dual meet to No. 12 Oklahoma State 20-12

The dual meet between No. 26 Oregon State and No. 12 Oklahoma State came down to the final match Sunday afternoon at Gill Coliseum.

The Cowboys held a 17-12 lead as Oregon State's Cleveland Belton, ranked 23rd nationally, and Oklahoma State's Carter Young, ranked 31st, took to the mat at 141 pounds. Ultimately, Young took a 6-2 decision to clinch the result for the visitors in front of a record crowd of 6,764.

Oregon State coach Chris Pendleton was disappointed in the result but not by his team's effort or by the large crowd which gathered to watch the Beavers take on one of the sports traditional powerhouses.

"We want to go out and compete against the best people," Pendleton said. "If you look at our schedule we don’t duck, we don’t run away. We actually seek out the best and that’s what we want to do. We want to test ourselves, win or lose."

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Oklahoma State won the first two matches of the meet as No. 19 Victor Voinovich defeated Riley Gurr by major decision 10-2 at 149 pounds and No. 14 Kaden Gfeller took a 10-9 decision over Isaiah Crosby at 157.

Oregon State answered with four consecutive wins. At 165 pounds, No. 23 Matthew Olguin earned a sudden victory with a takedown of No. 20 Wyatt Sheets in extra time.

Aaron "Mateo" Olmos, who is ranked 29th, then pulled off the upset of the day, defeating No. 4 Dustin Plott 9-4 for the win at 174 pounds.

No. 11 Trey Munoz won a showdown of two of the nation's best at 184 pounds, holding off No. 13 Travis Wittlake 4-3.

Oregon State's Tanner Harvey, ranked 18th, capped off the run with a 14-9 victory over No. 21 Luke Surber. Harvey's win gave the Beavers a 12-7 team lead and it looked like the Beavers had the chance to pull off the upset.

But the Cowboys swept the remaining four matches to clinch the victory.

Oregon State's J.J. Dixon lost a tight decision to No. 26 Konner Doucet 3-2 in the heavyweight match. No. 17 Trevor Mastrogiovani then won one of the most competitive matches of the day, downing Oregon State's Brandon Kaylor, ranked 12th, 3-2 at 125 pounds.

The 133-pound match featured second-ranked Daton Fix of Oklahoma State, a three-time NCAA finalist. Fix took a 12-4 major decision over No. 18 Jason Shaner. That set up the decisive match between Young and Belton.

Oregon State will face off against Princeton on Friday in a neutral-site bout in Austin, Texas. The Beavers will then open their Pac-12 Conference slate at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock on Saturday.