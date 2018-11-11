FOREST GROVE — The Oregon State wrestling team opened its competitive season on Sunday at the Mike Clock Open in dominant fashion with representatives in the finals at every weight class.
The Beavers took home eight first-place and four second-place finishes as Oregon State totaled 36 pins and 16 technical falls on the day.
The Beavers placed first, second and third at 149 pounds with senior Josh Reyes leading the way, defeating teammate Logan Meek in the finals. Zach Evans finished in third place.
OSU also had the top three finishers at 184. Myles Terry topped Jackson McKinney in the finals while Bob Coleman was third.
Also taking home title were Ronnie Bresser (125), Devan Turner (133), Hunter Willits (157), Colt Doyle (174), J.J. Dixon (197) and Jamarcus Grant (heavyweight).
Grant Willits was second at 141 while Conner Noonan finished in third place. Aaron Olmos was second at 165.
Brandon Kaylor finished fourth at 125 pounds.
The Beavers travel to the Navy Classic in Annapolis, Maryland, on Saturday.