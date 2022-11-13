OSU wrestling: Beavers defeat Linfield, Clackamas in home duals

The Oregon State wrestling team put on a pair of dominating performances to open the home slate of the 2022-23 season. Oregon State (2-1) claimed a 45-3 win over Linfield and a 40-4 triumph over Clackamas on Sunday afternoon.

Against Linfield, Brandon Kaylor and Jason Shaner seized the early momentum for the Beavers, taking a fall and a tech fall, respectively, to grab an 11-0 lead. Oregon State then cruised to the win in the first dual, taking wins in nine weight classes for the 42-point win. Counting the wins by Kaylor and Shaner, Oregon State took wins by either fall or tech fall in seven of nine of the wins.

Cole Zoller's fall took just 1:35 off the clock in his 165-pound bout over Linfield's Jack Barnett.

In the final match of the day, the Beavers used 34 unanswered points from seven matches to drop Clackamas on Sunday. Following a dropped match in the 141 lb.-bout, Oregon State took advantage of a pair of tech falls to build the advantage.

Christiansen and McKinney grabbed convincing wins via the tech fall with 21-6 and 19-1 scorelines, respectively, to pace OSU.

The Beavers will compete at the Roadrunner Open on Sunday in Bakersfield, California.

Oregon State vs. Linfield

125 - Brandon Kaylor (OSU) FALL Jacob Moore (LU), 2:42

133 – 149 Shaner (OSU) TF Joel Nelson (LU), 20-4 (2:40)

141 – Kaden Kuenzi (OSU) DEC Jacob Jarvis (LU), 4-0

149 – Hunter Eveland (OSU) DEC Micah Worthington (LU), 3-2

157 - Graham Gambrall (OSU) FALL Joshue Cox (LU), 4:18

165 – Cole Zoller (OSU) FALL Jack Barrett (LU), 1:35

174 – Mason Christiansen (OSU) TF Lance Van Hoose (LU), 22-6 (6:59)

184 - Jackson McKinney (OSU) TF Price Prothier (LU), 17-2 (4:23)

197 – Tanner Harvey (OSU) FALL Darrius Walker (LU), 1:58

HWT – Jacob Barnes (LU) DEC Charley Hastriter (OSU), 2-1

Oregon State vs. Clackamas

125 – Brandon Kaylor (OSU) W by forfeit

133 – Jason Shaner (OSU) W by forfeit

141 – Justin Mejia (CCC) MD Kaden Kuenzi (OSU), 18-4

149 – Hunter Eveland (OSU) DEC Dante Oliverio (CCC), 6-3

157 – Graham Gambrall (OSU) W by forfeit

165 – Matthew Olguin (OSU) DEC Steele Starren (CCC), 7-4

174 – Mason Christiansen (OSU) TF Asaia Kamplain (CCC), 21-6 (3:40)

184 – Jackson McKinney (OSU) TF Marshall Rodenbeck (CCC), 19-1 (5:35)

197 – Tanner Harvey (OSU) DEC Michael Gasper (CCC), 5-3

285 – Charley Hastriter (OSU) DEC Braden Pease (CCC), 10-4