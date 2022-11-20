OSU wrestling: Beavers claim six individual titles at Roadrunner Open

Six Oregon State wrestlers topped their weight classes on Sunday at the 2022 Roadrunner Open in Bakersfield, California.

No. 10 Brandon Kaylor (125), No. 20 Cleveland Belton (141), No. 30 Matthew Olguin (165), Mason Reiniche (174), No. 6 Trey Munoz (184) and Tanner Harvey (197) went undefeated at the event to win their classes.

Belton went 5-0 on the day and upended 31st-ranked Angelo Martinoni in the final with a 4-2 decision to clinch first place at 141.

Reiniche clinched his trip to the final with a pair of wins by fall. He capped his day with a 4-3 decision in the 174-pound final over Utah Valley's Calen Uhlenhopp.

Munoz had a pair of falls and a major decision in his run to the final. He finished the job with a 5-3 decision over 15th-ranked Brian Soldano of Rutgers for the title at 184.

Olguin dominated the 165-pound division, defeating Cameron Haddock of Utah Valley by technical fall (19-3) in the final.

Kaylor had to win two difficult matches against wrestlers from Rutgers to earn first place at 125. In the semifinals he took a 2-1 decision over Dean Peterson. Kaylor won the final in sudden victory 3-1 over 20th-ranked Dylan Shawver.

Harvey took the crown at 197 in an all-Oregon State final against teammate Ryan Reyes. Harvey won the title with a 5-0 decision. Harvey earned an 8-4 decision over No. 31 Evan Bockman in the semifinals to set up the match with Reyes.

Reyes wasn't the only OSU wrestler with a second-place finish. Jason Shaner lost the 133-pound final to 16th-ranked Joe Heilman of Rutgers in a 2-0 decision. On the way to the final, Shaner upset No. 14 Chance Rich of CSU Bakersfield in a 3-2 decision.

Oregon State's Kaden Kuenzi (133), Jackson McKinney (184) and J.J. Dixon (HWT) each finished third.

The Beavers will return to the mat Dec. 2-3 in Las Vegas for the Cliff Keen Invitational.