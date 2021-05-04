Former Beavers wrestling coach Zalesky hired at university of Jamestown

The University of Jamestown has hired former Oregon State coach Jim Zalesky as its new men’s wrestling coach.

“We are thrilled that coach Zalesky has decided to lead our men’s wrestling program,” University of Jamestown Director of Athletics Sean Johnson said. “He is a perfect fit for our institution and our department and will provide tremendous leadership for our men’s wrestling student-athletes.”

“I’m excited to be part of the University of Jamestown family and look forward to leading the Jimmie men’s wrestling program to success in the classroom, the community and in competition,” Zalesky said.

Zalesky spent 14 years (2006-2020) as Oregon State’s head coach, winning seven Pac-12 titles and finishing in the top 25 at the NCAA tournament six times. The Beavers’ best finish under Zalesky came in 2013 when they placed eighth.

Zalesky was named the Pac-12’s coach of the year in 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. He coached 14 All-Americans, 33 conference champions, 79 NCAA tournament qualifiers and two Olympians while in Corvallis.

In his 23 years as an NCAA Division I head coach, Zalesky won three national championships, 13 conference championships, has compiled a 274-109-2 dual match record and coached over 50 All-Americans.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0