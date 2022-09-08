OSU volleyball: Vernon rebounds from injury to lead turnaround

Mychael Vernon joined the Oregon State volleyball program as an Under Armour first team All-American and the 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of New York.

She had a productive freshman season but a frustrating sophomore campaign. Limited by an injury to her left ankle, Vernon played in just 14 of the Beavers' 30 matches.

Now fully healthy, Vernon has emerged as a top outside hitter for Oregon State (2-3). She has 64 kills in five matches, which is second on the team behind sophomore Vivian Light, who has 69.

Even more impressive for Vernon has been her consistency and accuracy. She committed nine hitting errors in Oregon State’s season-opening loss to Long Beach State. In the second match of the season, she had 14 kills and just four errors and kicked off a string of seven consecutive sets without a hitting error.

“Where she’s really improved from last year is she’s done a way better job of keeping the bad sets in court more often,” Oregon State coach Mark Barnard said. “Just not making a mistake on the bad set or the busted plays and keeping the ball in play, just doing that makes a huge difference.”

Barnard said the next step for Vernon will be dealing with the increased attention she is going to receive from opponents.

“She wants that role as the top dog and it’s difficult being that because other teams are going to focus a little more on you. So for her, what comes with that is a little more pressure,” Barnard said. “She’s … our main outside hitter, so she’s going to be the one other teams focus on.”

But opponents will not be able to make Vernon their sole focus. Light, a true sophomore, is off to a strong start and Kateryna Tkachenko, the team's leading hitter a year ago, remains a threat. That depth should serve the team well when the Pac-12 schedule begins.

Vernon, who is a BioHealth Sciences major at Oregon State and plans to become an orthodontist, said she spent a lot of time in the gym during the offseason as she worked her way back into top form.

“Obviously, not playing … kind of need to get back in the groove,” Vernon said.

But Vernon is reluctant to talk about her individual accomplishments and is focused on the team’s turnaround. Oregon State went 5-25 a year ago and started this season with two losses.

Vernon said the team had a good discussion after the opening weekend.

“We all were talking and we’re like ‘That’s the last straw, that’s not happening again, that’s rock bottom. We’re not doing that, we don’t want to have the season go on like that.’ It was a really good talk,” Vernon said.

The Beavers traveled to Houston last weekend and won two of three matches. Oregon State defeated Alabama in five sets and then swept Central Arkansas. The Beavers’ wrapped up the weekend with a five-set loss to Houston, a solid team which went 25-7 a year ago and is 5-1 this year, including a win over LSU.

“I definitely feel like we’re on an upward slope," Vernon said. “We can be very good.”

Barnard liked the way his team held off Alabama’s comeback bid, took care of business against Central Arkansas and then competed to the end against Houston.

“Obviously, three from three would have been better, but we’re talking a couple of swings,” Barnard said.

Oregon State set a team goal before the season began of winning at least seven matches before beginning Pac-12 Conference play. Achieving that goal would require the team to win its five remaining nonconference matches, starting with the three matches the Beavers are hosting this weekend during the Asics Invitational at Gill Coliseum.

Oregon State will play North Texas at 10 a.m. Friday, followed by a match at 8 p.m. Friday against Utah State. The Beavers will close out the event with a match at 7 p.m. Saturday against Portland.

“We all have been talking about this for a long time, preparing for the season, and we all had the same mindset coming in," Vernon said. "I really like the team this year and the fact that we’re all very, very motivated and very set on a goal and we’re gonna do everything we can to reach that goal.”