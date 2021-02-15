 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU volleyball: Vernon named Pac-12 freshman of the week

OSU volleyball: Vernon named Pac-12 freshman of the week

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Oregon State's Mychael Vernon was named the Pac-12 freshman volleyball player of the week on Monday.

It's the first honor for Vernon, who helped lead the Beavers to their first sweep against Arizona State since 2017.

Vernon registered back-to-back double-doubles, posting 18 kills and 16 digs in the first match and 18 kills and 12 digs in the second. Both dig numbers were the third-highest on the team in each match. Her 18 kills were both team-highs.

Vernon added six blocks, three assists, and two service aces on the weekend. She is seventh in the conference with 3.41 kills per set and 25th in the Pac-12 with 58 kills.

Mychael Vernon mug

Mychael Vernon
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

OSU volleyball: Beavers fall in three
Volleyball

OSU volleyball: Beavers fall in three

  • Updated

SEATTLE — The Oregon State volleyball team fell in three sets to 11th-ranked Washington on Saturday afternoon in Alaska Airlines Arena.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News