OSU volleyball: Vernon named Pac-12 freshman of the week

Oregon State's Mychael Vernon was named the Pac-12 freshman volleyball player of the week on Monday.

It's the first honor for Vernon, who helped lead the Beavers to their first sweep against Arizona State since 2017.

Vernon registered back-to-back double-doubles, posting 18 kills and 16 digs in the first match and 18 kills and 12 digs in the second. Both dig numbers were the third-highest on the team in each match. Her 18 kills were both team-highs.

Vernon added six blocks, three assists, and two service aces on the weekend. She is seventh in the conference with 3.41 kills per set and 25th in the Pac-12 with 58 kills.

