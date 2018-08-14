Beaver Nation gets its first glimpse of the 2018 Oregon State volleyball team Friday evening at Gill Coliseum for the annual Orange & Black Scrimmage.
The event is free to the public and begins at 7 p.m. Following the exhibition, the team will sign autographs in the Gill Coliseum lobby.
In addition, two pairs of season tickets will raffled off at Friday’s scrimmage. Fans interested in winning 2018 season tickets will receive raffle tickets upon entry and can fill out their tickets and return them in the lobby of Gill Coliseum for the drawing later during the event.
The Orange & Black Scrimmage is the squad’s only public scrimmage as they prepare for the 2018 season seeking back-to-back NCAA postseason berths for the first time in program history.
The Beavers open the season next week at the Iowa State Challenge, Aug. 24-25. OSU will take on Virginia, Ole Miss and the host Cyclones in Ames, before returning to the Beaver State for the Rose City Showdown hosted by Portland State on Aug. 31. Oregon State also plays in a preseason tournament at Kansas State and a tourney co-hosted by San Diego State and University of San Diego.
Oregon State’s home-opener comes Tuesday, Sept. 18 when the Beavers host Seattle University to conclude the preseason.
OSU is coming off a 21-12 season, in which, the Beavers earned the fourth NCAA Tournament berth in the program’s history and second in four years. Third-year head coach Mark Barnard, who earned Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors in 2017, will lead an experienced team that includes 10 returning letterwinners and five starters. However, the Beavers must replace graduated senior Mary-Kate Marshall, who finished her career as one of the greatest players in OSU history.
Kory Cheshire, Maddie Goings (2017 Pac-12 All-Freshman Team) and Haylie Bennett return as the top offensive threats, while Kayla Ellis and Grace Massey anchor the back row defense after splitting the libero/defensive specialist positions last year. Senior Maddy Gravley led the team in blocks while starting all 33 matches in 2017.
Other returners include defensive specialist Makenna Browne, outside hitter Shekinah Clarke, middle blockers Serena Bruin and Lindsey Schell, as well as Daniela Vargas, who moved to opposite hitter late last season.
New arrivals Allison Hughes (sophomore transfer), Maddie Sheehan (freshman) and Montanna Gubrud (junior transfer) have been vying for the vacant starting setter role throughout fall camp, while incoming outside hitters Amy Underdown (junior transfer), Nya Buckner (freshman) and Kyla Waiters (freshman) are competing for immediate playing time as well.
Season and single game tickets for the 2018 Oregon State volleyball season are now available for purchase via BeaverTickets.com/Volleyball and 1-800-GO-BEAVS.
As a ticketed event, Oregon State volleyball matches will now adhere to the Athletic Department's Clear Bag Policy, which was implemented in the spring as an additional security measure and to provide fans a more consistent and efficient entry process.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.