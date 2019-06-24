The Oregon State volleyball team will have 12 of its matches televised on the Pac-12 Network this fall.
The first appearance on TV will be the Beavers' home opener on Sept. 26 (5:30 p.m.) against Civil War rival Oregon. The Beavers’ other televised home matches include Sept. 27 against Colorado, Oct. 18 against UCLA, Oct. 20 versus USC, Nov. 10 against Washington and Nov. 17 versus Arizona.
Televised matches on the road include Washington (Oct. 11), Arizona (Oct. 25), Arizona State (Oct. 27), Stanford (Nov. 1) and UCLA (Nov. 24). OSU wraps up the conference season on TV for the second leg of the Civil War in Eugene (Nov. 29).
The Beavers open the season at the Oregon Classic in Eugene where they’ll play UC Irvine and Boston College on Aug. 30.
Oregon State remains on the road each the next three weekends for tournaments at Indiana (Sept. 5-6), Seattle (Sept. 13-14) and in the state of Colorado. The Homewood Suites UNC/CSU Classic will be hosted by Northern Colorado and Colorado State with the Beavers facing each of the hosts as well as Cal Poly, Sept. 19-21.
Other non-televised matches for the Beavers at home include California (Oct. 4), Stanford (Oct. 5), Washington State (Nov. 7) and Arizona State (Nov. 15).
Non-televised road matches in Pac-12 play are at Washington State (Oct. 13), California (Nov. 3), USC (Nov. 21) and Utah (Nov. 27).