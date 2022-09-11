OSU volleyball: Szulczewski leads Beavers to sweep of Pilots

Oregon State sophomore Izzi Szulczewski led the Beavers to a sweep of Portland in the final match of the Asics Invitational Saturday night at Gill Coliseum.

The sophomore posted the volleyball program's first triple-double in five years as Oregon State won 25-18, 25-22, 25-21. Szulczewski had 22 digs, 12 assists and 11 kills in the three-set victory.

Kateryna Tkachenko led Oregon State with 12 kills and Mychael Vernon had 11.

The Beavers won two of their three matches in their home event, with wins over North Texas and Portland and a loss to Utah State. Vernon and Szulczewski were both named to the all-tournament first team.

Oregon State (4-4) will travel to New Orleans next weekend for the final two matches of its nonconference schedule. The Beavers will play LSU at 5 p.m. Friday and Tulane at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Green Wave Invitational.