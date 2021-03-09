OSU volleyball: Svetnik is Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

Freshman Anastasija Svetnik was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for her performance at California.

Svetnik ame up big in Oregon State’s weekend sweep of California on Mar. 5 and 7 as she recorded an attacking percentage of .704, with 19 kills in 27 attempts with no errors.

The freshman middle hitter has 34 kills off 52 attempts with only two errors for an attacking percentage of .616 in the last five games.

The Minsk, Belarus native tallied an individual team-high of five aces in the second match along with a match-high four blocks.

In the two games against Cal, Svetnik led OSU with six service aces and nine blocks. She finished the weekend third on the team with 2.38 kills per set.

She leads Oregon State with a .357 attacking percentage and sits second with 11 service aces. Her 26 total blocks is the third-highest for the Beavers this year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0