OSU volleyball: Players weigh options while awaiting news on season

“I want to step on that court with my teammates for one last season,” Bennett said. “But I also want everyone to remain safe and healthy, and I don’t want to put other people and other family members at risk.”

The immediate future of college athletics remains uncertain and the resiliency of all is being tested.

Beavers volleyball coach Mark Barnard said he and his staff have vital roles in trying to stay positive for their players. His frustration is that he has minimal good information on the situation to give them.

“I think that’s of the utmost importance because they’re looking to you for some kind of direction,” Barnard said. “That’s just the way it is. The coach has the answers. Unfortunately in this case, the coach doesn’t have a lot of good answers.”

The players, while not seeing many of their teammates for an extended time, have stayed connected through video conference meetings and text messages. Individual workouts, with guidance from the coaching staff, are the norm as they trudge forward.