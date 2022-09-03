 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSU volleyball: Oregon State splits two matches in Texas

The Oregon State volleyball team opened its day on Saturday with a three-sets victory over Central Arkansas in the Flo Hyman Collegiate Cup in Houston, Texas.

Set scores were 25-19, 25-20, 25-16 for the Beavers. 

Oregon State then faced host Houston and fell to the Cougars in five sets 25-18, 25-19, 26-28, 23-25, 15-12.

In the win over Central Arkansas, Izzi Szulczewski had a season-high 34 assists. Mychael Vernon had a team-high 14 kills and three blocks. Vivian Light had 14 kills and three blocks and Kateryna Tkachenko had seven kills and three blocks.

In the loss to Houston, Aliyah McDonald had a 11 kills and five blocks. Light contributed 17 kills and 12 digs and Ryan White added a team-high 17 digs.

Oregon State (2-3) will host the Asics Invitational this weekend, starting with matches against North Texas at 10 a.m. Friday and Utah State at 8 p.m. Friday.

