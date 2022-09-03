OSU volleyball: Oregon State earns five-set win over Alabama

The Oregon State vollyeball team held off Alabama's comeback bid on Friday in a five-set victory at the Flo Hyman Collegiate Cup in Houston, Texas.

Set scores were 25-22, 25-18, 20-25, 18-25, 15-7 for the Beavers.

“It was a great start with the first two sets, we had a new lineup and it held together well,” head coach Mark Barnard said. “The third and fourth sets were not our best performance and we went into the fifth needing to turn it around. I am very proud of how the team responded in the fifth set and we played almost mistake free volleyball to close it out.”

Mychael Vernon led the Beavers with 12 kills and a .500 hitting percentage on an error-free day. She also contributed three blocks and five digs. Inna Balyko dished out 26 assists with 11 digs and two aces. On the defensive side, Kinley Swan had seven blocks to go with her six kills.

Oregon State (1-2) will play two matches at the event on Saturday. The Beavers will play Central Arkansas at 8 a.m. PT and then take on host Houston at 4:30 p.m. PT.