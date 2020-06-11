OSU volleyball: Nassar named assistant coach

Former Oregon State volleyball star Arica Nassar has been promoted to assistant coach.
Nassar brings familiarity of the program as she slides into the position after working the past two years as a graduate student assistant for the Beavers.
“I am extremely excited to welcome Arica into the assistant coach role,” OSU coach Mark Barnard said. “She brings a level of energy that will ignite the recruits and players on this team. Being a former Beaver with one of our most successful teams in NCAA History along with a professional career in Europe make her the perfect choice for this position. She is an outstanding communicator and has a passion to be a great coach and I have no doubt that she will achieve that. Her recency of experience will enable her to relate both to recruits and our current student-athletes”
Nassar said taking on a role as an assistant coach is something she has wanted for some time.
“I’ve gone from being one of Mark’s athletes to being one of his colleagues. I’ve learned a lot these past two years and feel like I’ve learned a lot about what it takes to become a great coach. It isn’t just about coaching, there is so much more than that," Nassar said.
“This program is like home and a lot of my volleyball knowledge has come from my years of being at Oregon State. I want to help change this program and I plan to. I’m ready to take on my new coaching role and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for Oregon State Volleyball. Go Beavs!"
One of just two players in OSU history with 1,000 career kills (1,033) and 500 blocks (540), Nassar ranks third all-time in blocks, 13th in points (1,380), and 15th in kills. She led the Beavers in blocks per set all four seasons.
She played in every match during her four years at OSU and helped lead her team to the best season in program history as a senior in 2014. Oregon State posted 21 wins, the third-most in program history, including the Beavers’ first two NCAA postseason victories and a trip to the Regional Semifinals.
