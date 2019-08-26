Oregon State volleyball looks at the 2018 season as an anomaly.
After reaching the NCAA tournament a year earlier, a season in which injuries kept the team from anything close to full strength ended with the Beavers collecting just one Pac-12 win.
OSU enters this fall believing it has something to prove. Coupled with being picked 12th by the conference coaches in a preseason poll, the Beavers have no lack of motivation.
If Oregon State is to get back to past success, it will be behind a veteran corps with experience and the help of some freshmen pushing their older teammates for playing time.
“Now that everybody is back and healthy, I think people are going to be surprised,” said junior libero Grace Massey, who led the team in digs and service aces last year.
Among the biggest absences last fall was that of middle blocker Kory Cheshire, who missed the entire season with an injury. She was a major piece in the Beavers’ 2017 run to the NCAA tournament, leading the team in attack percentage while being second in solo and total blocks.
Cheshire, who redshirted her first season at OSU in 2014, graduated this past December and was granted an additional year of eligibility in April.
With her degree in hand, she could have moved on. But volleyball drew her back.
“I just felt like something was missing, like I hadn’t finished the job yet or it wasn’t over,” Cheshire said. “Things hadn’t ended the way that I wanted to, so I knew I wanted to come back and end my career at Oregon State and finish with my teammates.”
Head coach Mark Barnard said his team lacked leadership last year, and Cheshire’s contributions in that area are in some ways as important as her playing ability.
Barnard and the Beavers return six players who appeared in at least 100 sets last season.
In addition to Massey, senior outside hitter Amy Underdown led the team in kills and sophomore setter Maddie Sheehan in assists; sophomore middle blocker Lindsey Schell was second in block assists and total blocks; and junior outside hitter/right side Maddie Goings was second in kills and digs.
That group doesn’t include Philomath High alum and outside hitter Haylie Bennett, whose time was limited to 20 matches due to multiple injuries. She reached double digits in kills five times while started 14 contests.
“I think that level of experience gets the newer, younger players to understand that this is a long process and there’s ups and downs along the way and it’s OK,” Barnard said.
Four returners started at least 29 of 32 matches last season, but the coach says that doesn’t necessarily mean those players will be in the starting lineup again this time around.
Outside hitter Cecilee Max-Brown and setter Mary Kate Lopez, both freshmen, are making serious challenges for starting roles.
Max-Brown, a Canadian, is used to different substitution rules and playing all around, which makes her a valuable asset.
“She’s certainly impressed me in fall camp. She’s done a very good job.” Barnard said.
Lopez is 6-foot-1, and her height is a plus.
“I think she adds a little bit more of a dimension in the front row from an attacking position, which we haven’t had for a few years either,” the coach added.
With the team short on setters last fall after the transfer of 2017 conference freshman of the year Kylee McLaughlin, Sheehan started at setter without much experience at that position.
But she held her own, improved and had what Barnard describes as a “productive summer,” which included playing on a collegiate select team in Croatia.
Another freshman is middle blocker Amya Small, whom Barnard says has made significant improvement in just a few short weeks of fall camp. Though she’s undersized for the position at 5-10, she’s quick and jumps well. She’ll compete for playing time with Cheshire, Schell and senior middle blocker Serena Bruin.
The Beavers have welcomed the addition of Chloe Brown, a sophomore outside hitter from Beaverton’s Southridge High who transferred from Miami of Florida after one season with the Hurricanes.
Recruited by OSU while a prep standout, she was the 6A state player of the year in 2017. Last fall, Brown started and played all six rotations while averaging 2.8 kills and 2.25 digs per set.
Barnard said Brown’s ability and skill have been a pleasant surprise.
Oregon State opens its regular season Friday playing UC Irvine at the Oregon Classic in Eugene and Pac-12 schedule at home versus Oregon on Sept. 26.
The Beavers will once again have its hands full in the Pac-12, a perennial power in Division I volleyball.
Six Pac-12 teams, led by defending national and conference champion Stanford, were part of the National Volleyball Coaches Association’s preseason poll and three others received votes. The Cardinal, returning many key players from 2018, received 62 of 64 first-place votes.
Stanford, USC, Oregon and Washington were the top four in the Pac-12 coaches poll, and they were joined in the national top 25 by Washington State and Arizona. OSU had no players on the preseason all-conference team.
Not much is expected after last year’s results, but the Beavers want to show that 2018 wasn’t them.
“The incoming ranking that the Pac-12 gave us, I think that’s a big motivator as well,” Goings said. “Just be the underdogs and prove that we need to be up there.”