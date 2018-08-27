Oregon State sophomore Grace Massey was named the Pac-12 defensive player of the week on Monday.
Massey collected 65 digs, averaging 4.33 per set en route to earning co-MVP honors at the Iowa State Challenge over the weekend. She had 28 digs against Ole Miss and her solid passing helped lead the Beavers’ back row defense in an upset of No. 21 Iowa State on Saturday evening.
Overall, the Beavers went 2-1, notching wins over Virginia and the host Cyclones.
It is Massey’s third career defensive player of the week award and is the Beavers’ first of the season.
The Beavers return to action at the Rose City Showdown on Friday to face UC Davis at 11 a.m. and Portland State at 6 p.m. at the Viking Pavilion in Portland.