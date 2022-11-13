OSU volleyball: Hitting errors costly for Beavers in loss to Colorado

The Oregon State volleyball team was unable to overcome costly offensive errors, falling in straight sets (25-12, 25-17, 25-13) to Colorado on Saturday evening at the CU Events Center.

Inna Balyko was the only OSU player in double figures, dishing out 20 assists on the night.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Errors by the Beavers and kills on six of the first 10 swings by Colorado (17-9, 9-7 Pac-12) saw the Buffaloes race out to 13-4 lead in the opening set. The offensive woes continued in set one for OSU, as the Beavs hit negative at -.053, and Colorado grabbed a 25-12 victory to start the match.

A trio of kills by Nursena Ballioglu kept the Beavers close in the early going of the second set. Tied at 11, Colorado took advantage of more OSU errors, as the Orange & Black had five miscues in a 7-0 push by the Buffs to take control of the set. A 5-1 run by the Buffaloes to close the second set saw CU take a two-set lead behind a 25-17 win in set two.

After the Buffs jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the third set, the Beavs tried battling back, drawing within two on multiple occasions. Oregon State was forced into its first timeout of the set after another error drew the Colorado lead back out to four at 12-8. Five-straight out of the break in action for the Buffaloes was too much for OSU to overcome as Colorado took the final set, 25-13.

Oregon State (7-19, 2-14 Pac-12) returns home for two final home matches, hosting USC at 6 p.m. Friday and UCLA at noon Sunday.