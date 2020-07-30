OSU volleyball: Former player stands up for coach

Tayla Moore (formerly Woods), spent five years in the Oregon State volleyball program and took to social media on Thursday night to stand up for her former coach, Mark Barnard.
She wrote that Barnard is “one of if not THE very best coach I have ever had in my life.”
Moore, who was a setter, added that “I full heartedly stand behind Mark and his coaching style.”
Barnard’s coaching style was the subject of a story by The Associated Press that was released on Thursday that addressed claims by former players that he runs an abusive program that has led to 11 players transferring or quitting the team since 2016.
Moore said she was recruited by Barnard and worked directly with him — he was the setters’ coach at the time — and was a “strong advocate of Mark getting the head coaching position.”
She gave several examples of how Barnard, who took over the program in June 2016 after 11 seasons as an assistant with the Beavers, worked with her when she had conflicts with practices during her time in the program.
“My freshman year when my Grandpa had a health issue and was in the hospital, Mark was the first one to text me and tell me not to worry about practice or volleyball but to be there for my family,” she wrote. “When I was a junior and had to do student teaching as part of my major (which caused me miss morning practices), Mark would give up his personal time to meet me every evening to run me through drills.
“My senior year when we made the Sweet 16 — MARK WAS THE REASON! And when I graduated and decided I wanted to start a nonprofit, Mark wrote the very first check because he believed in me.”
She went on to say she had “a million more examples of Mark going above and beyond for me, for my teammates and for Oregon State.”
In conclusion, she wrote “Being a D1 collegiate athlete isn’t for everyone. Let’s not drag an incredibly talented and caring coach just for a storyline.”
