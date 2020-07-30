OSU volleyball: Former player stands up for coach

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tayla Moore (formerly Woods), spent five years in the Oregon State volleyball program and took to social media on Thursday night to stand up for her former coach, Mark Barnard.

She wrote that Barnard is “one of if not THE very best coach I have ever had in my life.”

Moore, who was a setter, added that “I full heartedly stand behind Mark and his coaching style.”

Barnard’s coaching style was the subject of a story by The Associated Press that was released on Thursday that addressed claims by former players that he runs an abusive program that has led to 11 players transferring or quitting the team since 2016.

Moore said she was recruited by Barnard and worked directly with him — he was the setters’ coach at the time — and was a “strong advocate of Mark getting the head coaching position.”

She gave several examples of how Barnard, who took over the program in June 2016 after 11 seasons as an assistant with the Beavers, worked with her when she had conflicts with practices during her time in the program.