OSU volleyball: Beavers take four-set win over Colorado

Returning to Gill Coliseum for the first time in 19 days, the Oregon State volleyball team put on a show for the home fans with its best offensive performance of the season, defeating Colorado in four sets (25-19, 17-25, 25-19, 25-20) on Friday night.

“For us, that was the best team win that we’ve had this season,” head coach Mark Barnard said. “We had everybody really contributing tonight and really enabled us to get out of trouble with all six players on the court playing at a high level. Inna [Balyko] was able to set the ball to multiple players and keep the defense guessing.”

On a night where she needed 30 assists to reach the 4,000 career assist milestone, graduate transfer Balyko matched an Oregon State high with 53 assists.

Balkyo also set a season-high in digs with 15 to record her fifth double-double of the season and anchor an OSU defense that out-dug the Buffaloes 57-38 in the match. The plus-19 is the largest margin for the Beavers in a match this season.

Teammates Mychael Vernon (22 kills) and Izzi Szulczewski (15 kills) were on the receiving end of the majority of Balyko’s passes, with both numbers marking career highs. Szulczewski also had a team-high 17 digs in the match for her fifth double-double of the season.

Oregon State had three or more attackers in double figures for the first time since the five-set win over Cal on Sept. 23 at Gill, as Kateryna Tkachenko had 11 kills. The trio finished with just 13 errors to help guide the Beavs to a season-high .398 attacking percentage as a team.

The Beavers (7-12, 2-7 Pac-12 Conference) will host Utah at noon Sunday.