PULLMAN, Wash. — The Oregon State volleyball team, which has been riddled with injuries this fall, struggled Wednesday evening against No. 20 Washington State falling in three sets in Pac-12 play.
Set scores were 25-15, 25-9, 25-18.
OSU (11-20, 1-18) wraps up the season at home against Oregon at 7 p.m. Friday.
OSU, which dealt with travel problems on Tuesday that included a four-hour flight delay followed by a cancelled connecting flight and eventually a long, evening bus trip from Eugene to Pullman, struggled throughout against the Cougars.
Redshirt freshman middle blocker Lindsey Schell led the OSU offense with nine kills and Grace Massey registered a team-best 11 digs.