OSU volleyball: Beavers swept in Pac-12 match at Washington

Oregon State fell in straight sets (25-19, 25-16, 25-11) to No. 16 Washington on Friday night at Alaska Airlines Arena in a Pac-12 Conference volleyball match.

Mychael Vernon was the only Beaver in double figures offensively, finishing the night with 11 kills.

Vernon got the match started with three-straight kills, however the Beaver offense was unable to sustain the momentum, getting just six kills the rest of the way in set one. Eight service errors by Washington in the opening set kept things close for the time being, but a potent hitting clip of .514 by the Huskies guided them to the 1-0 lead in the match.

A 5-0 push by Washington early in the second set and another halfway through was all the Huskies needed to take a 2-0 advantage in the match. The Beaver defense had no answer for Emoni Bush, as she collected six kills in the stanza, and the Huskies hit over .500 again to dispatch the Beavers, 25-16.

It was more of the same in set three, as Washington made just one attack error taking the third, 25-11, to complete the sweep with their third-straight set hitting above .500, finishing the match with a .524 hitting percentage.

The Beavers came into the match averaging over 15 digs per set, but managed just 24 over the three sets against the Huskies.

Oregon State (6-9, 1-4 Pac-12) returns to action at Washington State at noon Sunday.