The Oregon State volleyball team was swept by No. 17 Oregon on Sunday in Gill Coliseum.

Set scores were 25-19, 25-22, 25-22.

Freshman Izzi Szulczewski posted her team-leading ninth double-double of the season with team-highs of 21 assists and 14 digs.

Oregon State heads on the road for the final time this season to face UCLA on Friday and Sunday.

