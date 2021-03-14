OSU volleyball: Beavers swept by Cougars

The Oregon State volleyball team was swept by Washington State in a Pac-12 match at Gill Coliseum on Sunday.

Set scores were 25-17, 25-20, 25-20.

Kateryna Tkachenko posted a game-high 11 kills for the Beavers while Izzi Szulczewski posted a team-best 23 assists.

Grace Massey recorded a game-best of nine digs and the Beavers tallied 34 digs compared to 31 for Washington State.

Oregon State will face rival Oregon in a home-and-home series this coming weekend. Friday's match is in Eugene wins Sunday's match at OSU.

