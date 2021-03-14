 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU volleyball: Beavers swept by Cougars

OSU volleyball: Beavers swept by Cougars

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The Oregon State volleyball team was swept by Washington State in a Pac-12 match at Gill Coliseum on Sunday.

Set scores were 25-17, 25-20, 25-20.

Kateryna Tkachenko posted a game-high 11 kills for the Beavers while Izzi Szulczewski posted a team-best 23 assists.

Grace Massey recorded a game-best of nine digs and the Beavers tallied 34 digs compared to 31 for Washington State.

Oregon State will face rival Oregon in a home-and-home series this coming weekend. Friday's match is in Eugene wins Sunday's match at OSU.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News