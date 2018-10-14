BOULDER, Colo. — The Oregon State volleyball team fell at Colorado in three sets Sunday afternoon.
The Beavers fell to 10-10 overall, 0-8 in the Pac-12, while Colorado improved to 11-8, 3-5. Set scores were 25-18, 25-20, 28-26.
Sophomore outside hitter Maddie Goings led the Oregon State offense with 14 kills while Amy Underdown added eight kills and Haylie Bennett contributed seven. Grace Massey led the Beavers’ back row defense with 15 digs, and Maddy Gravley and Maddie Sheehan tied for the team-lead with three blocks apiece at the net.
The Beavers fell behind early in the match as the Buffaloes ran off the first three points before opening the lead to 14-6. OSU would be unable to recover despite a quick 3-0 run to make it 21-15 following kills by Goings and Underdown and a block by Gravley and Sheehan.
In the second set, OSU led 4-2 before a 6-0 run by the Buffaloes made it 8-4. The Beavers worked their way back to tie the score at 11-11 and the teams traded sideouts to 15. However, a 3-0 run followed by a 4-1 spurt for Colorado opened the Buffaloes’ lead to 22-18.
Once again, the Beavers kept things close early until a 9-2 Buffaloes run gave them the lead at 12-6. OSU went on a 7-2 run to close the gap to one at 23-22. A pair of kills by Underdown, an ace by Gravley and a kill by Daniela Vargas highlighted the Beavers’ run. Colorado reached match point at 24-22, but the Beavers continued to rally with two kills by Goings to tie the score at 24-24. OSU fought off two more match points, also on kills by Goings, before the Buffaloes secured the set, 28-26, and match.
After four consecutive matches on the road, Oregon State returns home to host Stanford on Friday and California on Sunday.