OSU volleyball: Beavers swept at Washington State

The Oregon State volleyball team dropped a Pac-12 road contest to Washington State in straight sets (25-14, 25-21, 25-19) on Sunday afternoon at Bohler Gym.

For the ninth time this season, Mychael Vernon led the Beavers (6-10, 1-5 Pac-12) in kills, finishing the match as the only Beaver in double figures with 10.

A block by Inna Balyko and Kinley Swan gave the Beavs the first point of the match, however the Cougars (12-5, 4-2 Pac-12) rattled off nine of the next 11 points to take control of the set. Oregon State got within three after a WSU attack error, but a 7-1 run to end the set guided the Cougars to a 25-14 victory in set one.

Trailing 3-0 in the second, the Beavs continued to fight back, eventually taking a 10-9 lead off an Izzi Szulczewski kill. With the set tied at 16 all, the Beavers made a 3-0 run off a pair of kills from Vernon and another from Szulczewski to take a 19-16 advantage. Out of a timeout, Wazzu rattled off seven straight points to retake the lead. Pia Timmer closed the set with the Cougars' sixth ace of the match to take a 2-0 set advantage.

An 8-0 run early in set three was all the Cougars needed to complete the sweep.

Oregon State returns to action on Friday at UCLA.