LOS ANGELES — Maddie Goings had a dozen kills to pace the Oregon State offense, but the Beavers’ volleyball team fell in three sets at UCLA on Sunday afternoon.
Set scores were 25-23, 25-13, 25-16.
With the loss, the Beavers fall to 9-20 overall and 3-15 in the Pac-12.
“Maddie Goings did a good job today. She hadn’t been starting and we put her in the lineup today and she took advantage of that,” coach Mark Barnard said. “And Kory Cheshire was very good as well. But inconsistency bit us again. We didn’t serve well, we didn’t pass particularly well. We just need to be more focused and consistent in our play.”
Grace Massey had a team-high 14 digs.
Oregon State is back on the court at Utah on Wednesday and at Oregon on Friday.