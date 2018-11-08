BERKELEY, Calif. — The Oregon State volleyball team made a couple late rallies in the first and second sets, but couldn’t overcome California on Thursday night, falling in three sets.
Set scores were 28-26, 25-21, 25-17.
With the loss, the Beavers fall to 11-16, 1-14 in the Pac-12, while the Golden Bears improve to 14-12, 6-9.
The first set was full of short bursts by each team. Oregon State trailed 7-6, when it used a 4-0 run fueled by two kills by Maddie Goings to take a 10-7 lead. Cal responded with an 8-3 run to go up 15-13. The Bears pushed the lead to 21-16 before the Beavers rallied with four in a row behind two kills by Lindsey Schell and a kill and ace by Goings to make it 21-20. Oregon State tied it at 22-22 and took the lead at 24-23. The Beavers served for the set three times including at 26-25 before allowing the final three points to the Bears.
Oregon State was slow out of the break quickly falling behind 8-1 to open the second set. But again, the Beavers answered with two kills by Amy Underdown and back-to-back aces by Kayla Ellis to tie the set at 9-9. OSU continued to pressure Cal and led at 18-17. The Bears used a 4-0 run to open a 21-18 advantage that the Beavers wouldn’t be able to overcome.
California opened the third set taking a 9-5 lead, from which OSU could not recover. The Beavers closed the gap to two points on three occasions but Cal won the set and the match.
Oregon State returns to the court Friday to face No. 2 Stanford at 7 p.m.