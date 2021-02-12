OSU volleyball: Beavers sweep Sun Devils

The Oregon State volleyball team completed a weekend sweep of Arizona State with a 3-2 win on Friday afternoon in Gill Coliseum.

Scores were 18-25, 25-23, 25-20, 21-25, 21-19.

This is the program’s first sweep of the Sun Devils since the 2017 season. Oregon State improved to 3-5 on the year.

The game opened with the teams splitting the first 10 points before Arizona State went on an 8-0 run to take a 13-5 lead. Following an ASU timeout and the Sun Devils up 17-11, the Beavers closed the gap to two with a 4-0 run started off a Mychael Vernon kill.

OSU came within two, 20-18, but ASU closed the opening set on a 5-0 run for the 25-18 victory.

Anastasija Svetnik began a 5-0 OSU run in the second set with a kill as the Beavers jumped in front 13-8. The Sun Devils answered with a 7-1 run to regain the lead at 15-14 and forcing an Oregon State timeout.

Back-to-back aces from Ellie Turner gave the Beavers an 18-15 lead off a 4-0 run which caused ASU to call a timeout. The teams went on to trade points before Svetnik evened the match at 1-1 with a kill to give OSU the 25-23 win.