OSU volleyball: Beavers sweep Sun Devils

The Oregon State volleyball team completed a weekend sweep of Arizona State with a 3-2 win on Friday afternoon in Gill Coliseum.
Scores were 18-25, 25-23, 25-20, 21-25, 21-19.
This is the program’s first sweep of the Sun Devils since the 2017 season. Oregon State improved to 3-5 on the year.
The game opened with the teams splitting the first 10 points before Arizona State went on an 8-0 run to take a 13-5 lead. Following an ASU timeout and the Sun Devils up 17-11, the Beavers closed the gap to two with a 4-0 run started off a Mychael Vernon kill.
OSU came within two, 20-18, but ASU closed the opening set on a 5-0 run for the 25-18 victory.
Anastasija Svetnik began a 5-0 OSU run in the second set with a kill as the Beavers jumped in front 13-8. The Sun Devils answered with a 7-1 run to regain the lead at 15-14 and forcing an Oregon State timeout.
Back-to-back aces from Ellie Turner gave the Beavers an 18-15 lead off a 4-0 run which caused ASU to call a timeout. The teams went on to trade points before Svetnik evened the match at 1-1 with a kill to give OSU the 25-23 win.
Oregon State controlled the third set from the start with a 13-7 lead, forcing ASU to call its first timeout. The sun Devils closed their deficit to two with a 4-0 run out of the timeout. Two Kateryna Tkachenko kills during a 3-0 Beaver run extended their lead to 17-13 as Arizona State was forced to call its second timeout.
After ASU fought off back-to-back set points, an attacking error gave the Beavers the 25-20 set win and 2-1 lead in the match.
Early kills from McDonald and Maddie Goings helped put OSU out in front 4-1 early in the fourth set. ASU was able to tie the game at four apiece following a 3-0 run. Oregon State had to take its first timeout of the set after The Sun Devils opened up to a 14-10 advantage. The Beavers were never able to regain the lead and ASU tied the match by winning the set 25-21.
A quick 5-1 lead from Oregon State to open the deciding set forced Arizona State to use its first timeout. ASU jumped out in front 10-8 off a 3-0 run, causing OSU to call a timeout. The Beavers battled past six ASU match points before a McDonald and Vernon block secured the match win for OSU.