SEATTLE — The Oregon State volleyball team, riddled by injury and illness, completed a comeback win against New Mexico in the Redhawk Invitational.
Set scores were 25-22, 22-25, 18-25, 25-22 and 15-10.
Fifth-year senior Shekinah Clarke enjoyed a career match, tying for the team lead with 15 kills, including the final point of the match to help lead the Beavers with the win.
It was an uneven performance for the Beavers (4-2) with several players out of position and all three starting outside hitters sidelined.
“It was a great effort today especially considering we are missing four outside hitters and so many playing out of position,” OSU coach Mark Barnard said. “We did a really good job of coping with our circumstances this week and then even changing the lineup further during the match. It is hard to win when you’re not at your best, but today we learn a little bit about winning when its ugly.”
Clarke, who missed the majority of the 2018 season due to a knee injury, made her first start and finished with 44 attacks, eight digs, two blocks and an ace to go with her 15 kills. Kory Cheshire, who moved from her customary middle blocker position to start at right-side hitter, recorded a career-high 23 digs. Setter Maddie Sheehan also set a career-high with 22 digs to go with a season-high 42 assists.