OSU volleyball: Beavers split matches at Asics Invitational

The Oregon State volleyball team opened play in the Asics Invitational on Friday with a four-set victory over North Texas at Gill Coliseum.

Set scores were 25-22, 23-25, 25-14, 25-21 for the Beavers.

Oregon State then closed out the first day of the event with a three-set loss to Utah State, falling 28-26, 25-20, 25-25-13 to the Aggies.

Oregon State (3-4) will play Portland at 7 p.m. Saturday to conclude the competiton. The Pilots fell in four sets to North Texas on Friday afternoon.

In the Beavers' victory over North Texas, Kateryna Tkachenko had 17 kills and Mychael Vernon added 13 kills. Izzi Szulczewski had nine kills and a team-high 15 digs. Inna Balyko led the team with 49 assists and committed just one setting error. She also had nine digs.

In the loss to Utah State, Vernon had 12 kills and Szulczewski had 11, along with 12 digs. Balyko had a team-high 28 assists.

Utah State was much more efficient on Friday night, finishing with 43 kills and committing 11 hitting errors. Oregon State had a total of 36 kills with 21 errors.