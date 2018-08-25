AMES, Iowa — The Oregon State volleyball team defeated its first ranked opponent of the season, taking five sets in knocking off No. 21 Iowa State Saturday evening.
The Beavers took charge of the match early winning each of the first two sets, before rallying to win the fifth. Set scores were 27-25, 25-19, 24-26, 18-25, 16-14. OSU concluded the Iowa State Challenge with a 2-1 record, including a win Friday over Virginia, before falling earlier Saturday to Ole Miss. All three matches went five sets.
Sophomore outside hitter Maddie Goings paced the Beavers offense with a career-high 25 kills and added a team-high 17 digs for her first double-double of the season.
The first set was close most of the way before the Cyclones pulled away to 24-19 lead to gain set point, but a kill by Goings, her seventh of the set, changed the course. Freshman setter Maddie Sheehan rotated to serve and the Beavers quickly rolled off five more points including four service aces to spark the win.
Oregon State led through most of the second set and used a 4-0 run to pull ahead 21-16 following a block by Gravley and Amy Underdown. The Beavers used a pair of Haylie Bennett kills to coast the rest of the way securing the set, 25-19.
After dropping the next two sets, Oregon State was tied at 4-all before Lindsey Schell knocked down her 10th kill of the match, to give the Beavers the lead at 14-12 and eventual win.
Junior transfer Montanna Gubrud drew the start at setter against the Cyclones as the Beavers also used freshman Maddie Sheehan in a 6-2 offensive system for the first time this season.
OSU sophomore libero Grace Massey was named as the tournament MVP while Goings and Schell were each named to the Iowa State Challenge all-tournament team.
Earlier, the Beavers dropped a 3-2 decision to Mississippi. Set scores were 23-25, 27-25, 25-20, 27-29, 15-12.
Oregon State used a strong defense both at the net and in the back row to force long rallies, but couldn’t overcome Ole Miss. OSU posted 15 blocks including nine by Schell and a career-high six by Goings. Massey led the Beavers in the back row digging out 28 offerings from the Rebels continually recycling the ball.