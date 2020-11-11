OSU volleyball: Beavers sign two players

“Apart from the obvious, the best family name at Oregon State, Ashlyn possesses many attributes that make her such a valuable recruit to our 2021 class,” Barnard said. “Ashlyn is one of the hardest workers I have seen; she is the first to arrive and the last to leave the gym. Her setting has made significant progress over the last 12 months and she will be able to challenge for a starting position upon her arrival. Her temperament on court is excellent for her position and the players here are going to love having her run the offense. I am extremely excited to have Ashlyn on our team.”