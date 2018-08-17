The Oregon State volleyball team held the annual Orange & Black scrimmage on Friday evening at Gill Coliseum. Team Orange won all three sets by scores of 25-16, 25-18 and 25-18.
Despite the scores, third-year head coach Mark Barnard was the pleased with the result, choosing to watch from the sideline while assistant coaches Jessica Quinn and Ron Zwerver directed the intrasquad match.
"I really liked the work defensively by Kayla (Ellis), Grace (Massey) and Makenna Browne," Barnard said. "We're going to need that kind of play in the backcourt. Just like last year, I think we'll need to defend and recycle the ball."
Barnard also noted the play of redshirt freshman Lindsey Schell saying, "she did a good job blocking and could turn out to be our best blocker in the middle. I thought she really stepped out of her redshirt tonight."
Setters Montanna Gubrud, Allison Hughes and Maddie Sheehan, who remain in a battle for the starting job swapped teams after each set. All three setters got a turn as the only setter for the Orange team and directed her squad to a winning set.
"Montanna did a really nice job tonight. She set the most consistent ball out there, but I think we saw that between our three setters we'll be okay."
Junior transfer outside hitter Amy Underdown, who is expected to help replace three-time All-American Mary-Kate Marshall, had a solid outing receiving high praise from Barnard, when he said, "Amy did a great job for her team. She took a huge step forward today."
The Beavers open the season next week when they play in the Iowa State Challenge. OSU will face Virginia on Friday, Aug. 24 and will then take on Mississippi and Iowa State on Saturday.