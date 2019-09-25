The Oregon State volleyball team is hopeful a return to the friendly confines of Gill Coliseum can lead to a reversal of fortune.
The injury-ravaged Beavers (6-5) host No. 24 Oregon (4-5) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in their home and Pac-12 Conference opener. It will be the first home match for OSU, which played in Eugene, Bloomington, Indiana, Seattle and Greeley/Fort Collins, Colorado, during the first month of the season.
Gill Coliseum should be rocking. Students finally returned to campus on Wednesday. The OSU Marching Band, making its first appearance of the fall, will fill one entire end of the grandstand and play as loudly as possible.
“It’s the biggest match of the year, every time,” said junior defensive specialist/libero Grace Massey, a Beaverton native who realizes the importance of the Civil War rivalry, no matter the sport.
“Everyone is at their best, there’s a lot of excitement and we’ll have a lot of fans because it’s the Civil War. Being home for this weekend and next weekend will help us a lot.”
Coach Mark Barnard said the Beavers have played their projected starting lineup intact in only two full matches, sweeps of UC Irvine and Boston College at the Aug. 30-31 Oregon Invitational at Eugene.
The injuries started the next weekend at the Hoosier Invitational and since then, the Beavers have resembled a MASH unit.
Junior outside hitter Maddie Goings (shoulder), sophomore outside hitter Chloe Brown (ankle), freshman outside hitter Cecilee Max-Brown (mono) and senior outside hitter Amy Underdown (concussion) have all missed matches with injuries.
“We’re still trying to catch up,” Barnard said. "We’ll be a little closer, but still not fully healthy. We might get some people back but I don’t know if they will be fully ready, they will still be a little limited.
“So it’s better, but not better. Playing away for the first four weeks is not ideal. There will be nerves playing at home for the first time, but it should be a much more comfortable environment.”
OSU dropped all three matches in Colorado last weekend but Barnard was encouraged by a 3-1 loss to No. 22 Colorado State, described by Barnard as a “Pac-12-level team.”
“We played significantly better,” he said. “So the motivation of playing Oregon, at home, there will be a natural high. We haven’t played at home so that will be a big instigator to the team, and Oregon hasn’t been as strong as usual.
“They’re 4-5 so I think we’re catching them at the most vulnerable they’ve been in the last four or five years. They’ve been much more dominant in nonconference.”
Massey said the season has not been what she wanted or expected.
“We’ve faced a lot of adversity,” she said. “(But) adversity builds character. With (injured teammates) coming back soon, we have a lot to look forward to.
“Them coming back, it’s only going to make our team better. People have played in (different) positions and that should help us in the future.
“The Pac-12 is difficult. There are no easy teams. Sometimes in (nonconference) matches you face teams who aren’t as good” as conference opposition.
“There are no breaks, no easy teams to go against” once Pac-12 play starts. “You have to be ready to give it your all every single match, otherwise you’re not going to have a chance.”
The Beavers conclude their opening home weekend on Friday with a 6 p.m. match against Colorado.